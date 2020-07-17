Body found near Charenton was New Iberia man

Fri, 07/17/2020 - 4:16am

A body found in a bar pit on Charenton Beach Road has been identified as Christopher Olivier, Jr., 25, of New Iberia, St. Mary Sheriff Blaise Smith said Thursday.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office dispatch received a call Tuesday regarding Olivier, who was missing. Later in the evening, deputies located a man's body, subsequently identified as Olivier, in the water in a bar pit near the area where Olivier's vehicle had been found.

Foul play is not suspected. The incident remains under investigation and standard toxicology test results are pending.

