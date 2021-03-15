Board changes uniform policy for local schools

CENTERVILLE — St. Mary Parish public school students will have to remove hoods of their jackets once they enter school and will no longer be able to wear sweatshirts with hoods next year, according to changes adopted by the School Board on Thursday at the recommendation of the district’s School Uniform Committee.

The committee, which met Feb. 25, recommended that sweatshirts have no hoods. They only can be pullover. The sweatshirts must be solid navy blue, white, khaki/tan or the color of the school and they may have the school’s mascot or logo.

Additionally, the hoods of the jackets or parkas must be removed upon entering the school door. These items must be solid navy blue, white, khaki/tan, black, brown or the color of the school, and they may have the school’s mascot or logo. No name brands are allowed.

Other items of note are that students at B.E. Boudreaux Middle School in Baldwin now can wear white uniform shirts next year in addition to navy blue tops. White uniform tops had not been permitted with the students sharing the same campus as West St. Mary High School, according to School Uniform Committee Chairwoman Marilyn LaSalle. Students at West St. Mary High School will wear only light blue shirts.

Also, the board approved recommendations for face coverings. These shall only consist of solid colors or print that is appropriate for the school. Masks only can have writing, emblems, insignias or logos if they come on the school issued masks or the principal approves them.

A section regarding tattoos was added to the dress code, too, which allows principals to instruct students to cover tattoos that are not determined to be appropriate.

Also at Thursday’s meeting, the board approved a variety of insurance items at the recommendation of Carmel Breaux of Norris Insurance Consults. These include property insurance renewals for its building and contents coverage and its boiler and machinery coverage, both effective April 1, and its workers compensation insurance, effective May 1.

For its excess workers compensation coverage, the board renewed with agent Frank’s Agency with Midwest Employers as its carrier. The premium increased from $75,410 in the current year to $89,173 in the coming year.

No changes in price or businesses were made in their claims administrator and safety, loss prevention firms.

While total worker’s compensation insurance fees rose to $118,440 from $104,677, Breaux said the savings this year from self-funding workers compensation the board will realize is anticipated at $400,914.

“So it’s working for you,” Breaux said. “It’s been working, and it’s still working for you.”

As for building and contents renewal insurance, the board remained with its current agent, Paul’s Agency, but switch carriers from AmRisc Facility to Velocity Risk Underwriters.

“There’s nine different carriers that belong to that particular program that will be contributing to your policies,” Breaux said of Velocity Risk Underwriters.

While the plan will cost the board about $77,000 more, it does come with some benefits.

In the new policy, the deductible will be assessed per building for damages in “named storm” wind or hail events as opposed to the current plan that uses a per-campus factor, Breaux said.

Additionally, the margin cost, or the construction fees the insurance agrees to pay above the property value, will increase from 105% to 110%.

Two additional adjustments Breaux recommended that the board agreed to will save it a combined $144,693.

However, in all, the board still is anticipated to pay about $1.05 million this year in coverage fees, or $77,000 more than last year.

The board also renewed its boiler and machinery coverage with Travelers Indemnity through Frank’s Agency, with the only increase coming in the premium, which will rise from $12,393 to $13,029.