Blood drive continues through April 21

Coby the cat is ready for Easter and he has lined up some special thank you gifts for blood donors during Vitalant’s Egg-stravaganza. Hop on in to your nearest donation center or blood drive to help #SaveTheHumans with Coby.

Vitalant said that to keep an adequate blood supply, all types are needed.

If you join the Egg-stravaganza blood drive, which continues through Sunday at 1234 David Drive in Morgan City or a mobile blood drive, you will receive a Save the Humans Spring T-shirt and a $25 Amazon gift card through bonus points in the online rewards store.

You can schedule your appointment to donate at vitalant.org or call 877-25VITAL.

Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Fast Track Health History the day they donate. It’s at vitalant.org.

Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 and 17 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian.