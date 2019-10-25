Blood donations to be accepted on Halloween

Staff Report

Vitalant will be accepting blood donations at the Morgan City Donation center, 1234 David Drive No. 102, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Halloween, Oct. 31.

Those donating will receive a Halloween T-shirt (while supplies last); a $15 Dominos gift card, through bonus points in the online rewards store; entry to win a $1,000 Amazon gift card; and a Halloween treat bag (while supplies last).

Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height and weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 and 17 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian.

Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments.

Appointments to donate can be made at vitalant.org or by calling 877-25VITAL.