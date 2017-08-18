Blessing of the Fleet is moving back to Morgan City

The Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival Association says it's excited to have the annual Blessing of the Fleet back on the Morgan City docks this year.

The public is invited to take part in blessing the vessels for the upcoming season at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3.

Only vessels registered with the festival Office are allowed in the water parade. All vessels are required to fly the registration flag provided by the Festival.

Awards will be given to first, second and third place in each division. Divisions include: shrimp, petroleum and pleasure craft.

A door prize will be given for attending the blessing and water parade. Prize is two LSU tickets for the Sept. 30 LSU vs. Troy game. The winner must be 18 or older. Only one entry per person, and you must be present to win. The drawing will be at noon. The door prize donated by Gulf South Dental Lab.

If you are interested in registering your vessel to be a part of the Blessing of the Fleet, visit the festival office, 715 Second St. in Morgan City. For more information, contact the festival office at 985-385-0703.