Blair Brown will lead Patterson graduates

Fri, 05/12/2017 - 12:13pm Anonymous
Staff Report

Patterson High School's Class of 2017 will host its commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday at the school’s gymnasium.
The class of 2017 will be led by a single honor graduate, Blair Brown.
Brown is the daughter of Angelle and Michael Brown.
During her time at PHS, she has been an active member in Beta Club, 4-H, Creative Writing Club, Band, Talented Art and Music, and Gifted Academics. In the fall, Blair plans to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to major in Architectural Design.

