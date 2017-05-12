Blair Brown will lead Patterson graduates

Patterson High School's Class of 2017 will host its commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday at the school’s gymnasium.

The class of 2017 will be led by a single honor graduate, Blair Brown.

Brown is the daughter of Angelle and Michael Brown.

During her time at PHS, she has been an active member in Beta Club, 4-H, Creative Writing Club, Band, Talented Art and Music, and Gifted Academics. In the fall, Blair plans to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to major in Architectural Design.