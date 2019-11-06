B.L. Como celebrates 100 years

Surrounded by family and friends, Bernard L. "B.L." Como Jr. celebrated his 100th birthday at Maison Jardin Assisted Living Facility in Morgan City.

Born Nov. 7, 1919, in Patterson, Como lived in Patterson until moving to Maison Jardin with his wife, Jackie, in 2017. He graduated from Patterson High School in 1938.

He married Jacqueline Breaux in June 1953, and raised four children, Adrienne C. Smith (Randy), Brady L. Como (Patricia), Barry J. Como and Byron G. Como. The Comos have five grandchildren, Greta Mays, G.J. Schexnayder, Lindsey S. Kelley, Benjamin Como and Katie Como and four great-grandchildren, Ian Leblanc, Jaxon Schexnayder, Briggs Schexnayder and Gia Kelley. His parents were Bernard L. Como Sr. and Alice Brady Como and sisters Wanda Como (deceased) and Merlyn C. Hering.

B.L. or “Como” known by his friends, is best known for his love of tennis, playing over a span of 80 years, from a young boy until he retired at age 89. Playing local and around the country in various sanctioned tournaments, he won many championships well in to his 80s, including two National Senior Olympics titles.

Playing tennis was one of his greatest pleasures with friends young and old. He recounts starting to play as a young boy on grass courts before hard surface and played often including playing on the UL Lafayette tennis team in 1939, when enrolled in college.

He was drafted in the Army Air Corps where he served his country four years in Okinawa, Japan and South Korea. He claimed this was the only time he didn’t play weekly tennis, as the military had no time for tennis during wartime.

After an honorable discharge from serving his country, he returned to Patterson to marry Jackie and raise their four children. Jackie taught music in the St. Mary Parish school system for 25 years.

His local banking career spanned over 50 years. He worked for Teche Federal Bank and Patterson State Bank, assisting the community with home loans and appraisal services for many years. He was a lector and an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

B.L. and Jackie spend their time visiting with many friends and family at Maison Jardin and enjoying the various activities from bingo, to games, parties and planned outings. He enjoys watching a variety of sports on TV including tennis, football, basketball, and old movies. Additionally, he loves telling stories about the old times; when he was a boy growing up on the banks of the Lower Atchafalaya River, swimming, fishing and hunting.

He has historical knowledge of the Cypress Sawmill industry from the 1920’s where his father worked for the Williams Cypress Lumber Co. founded by Harry and Kemper Williams. In the 1930s, he frequently watched the airplane races at the Patterson Airport that made Patterson famous with the Wedell-Williams Aviation air racing team. Both of these industries are highlighted in our local Patterson Wedell-Williams Aviation and Cypress Sawmill Museum.

B.L. and Jackie enjoyed their many travels including memorable trips to the U.S. Open Tennis Championship in New York, numerous Savings and Loan conventions, and many trips to Hawaii to visit his sister and her family, longtime residents of Honolulu, Hawaii.