Bishop: It's OK to eat meat on two Lenten Fridays

n a decree announced late Wednesday, Bishop Shelton Fabre announced that he has granted a dispensation to the Catholic faithful in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux of the obligation to abstain from eating meat for the two remaining Fridays in Lent.

His decree specifically relates to the fourth and fifth Fridays in Lent, but the faithful is reminded that the law on abstinence and fasting for Good Friday is never dispensed and must be observed in its entirety.

The bishop addresses in his decree the issues the coronavirus has placed many of our faithful “in a situation wherein obtaining food, including meal alternatives from meat, the rising cost of fish and other forms of seafood and even the challenge of being able to obtain groceries without endangering their health, make it clearly difficult for them to fulfill this practice.”

For those who choose to accept his decree, “I ask that you substitute this with other forms of penance, especially works of piety and charity in place of the abstinence in accord with canon 1253 of the Code of Canon Law.”

The obligation to abstain from eating meat on all Fridays in Lent, as well as on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday, is imposed on all Catholics who have attained the age of 14.