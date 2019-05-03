B&G Food Enterprises gives to local agencies

B&G Food Enterprises of Morgan City, which owns 140 Taco Bell restaurants in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, recently made annual donations to the Morgan City Petting Zoo, local police departments, sheriff office and fire departments.

B&G made its first donation to the Morgan City Petting Zoo in 2015. The Morgan City Police Department and Morgan City Fire Department received their first annual donation in 2016.

In 2017, B&G began awarding an annual donation to all local first responders that include St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, Berwick Police Department, Patterson Police Department, St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, Amelia Volunteer Fire Department, Berwick Volunteer Fire Department, Bayou Vista Volunteer Fire Department, Patterson Volunteer Fire Department, and Stephensville Volunteer Fire Department.

The company expressed its thanks to all local first responders for keeping area communities safe.