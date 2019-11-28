Miles Jackson, 4, of Minnesota wears his reindeer antlers as he looks at the brilliantly lit Berwick lighthouse. Miles, son of Teri and and Jay Jackson, is in Berwick to visit his grandmother, Liz Ellison.
Cameron Menard, 4, picks out a treat after talking with Santa.
Santa talks to children between a Christmas tree and a festive-looking Berwick lighthouse.
Raylen Lee, 7, has a chat with Santa.
Berwick Under the Lights
Thu, 11/28/2019 - 8:57pm
The Berwick riverfront took on a Christmas atmosphere Thursday night with the annual lighting ceremony.
The Daily Review/Bill Decker