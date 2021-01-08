Berwick traffic stop leads to two drug arrests

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

Staff Report

A traffic stop by Berwick police yielded a pair of arrests on methamphetamine and prescription drug charges, the Berwick Police Department reported.

Berwick

Police Chief David Leonard reported these arrests:

—Reid Hebert, 28, Houston, was arrested at 11:33 a.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and

—Hannah Brown, 26, of Cypress, Texas, was at 11:33 a.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of Xanax and possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Officers with the Berwick Police Department responded to a local business for a vehicle crash in the parking lot. During the course of the investigation, the driver of the vehicle at fault, Hebert, was found to have an outstanding warrant from Ector Country in Texas for failure to appear for a previous charge of sexual assault of a child and child endangerment.

The warrant was confirmed through Ector County, and Hebert was taken into custody.

After further investigation, Hebert was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and passenger Brown was found to be in possession of Xanax and Trazodone, an anti-depressant.

Hebert and Brown were placed under arrest and later transported to Berwick jail where they both remain waiting bond to be set.

Morgan City

Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—Charles Mitchell Sr., 62, Jimmy’s Trailer Court No. 2, Gibson, was arrested at 9:37 a.m. Wednesday on charges of turning movements and required signals, expired license plate, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An officer on patrol observed a traffic violation in the area of La. 182 and Roderick Street The driver was identified as Charles Mitchell. A computer check revealed his driver's license was under suspension, and the vehicle's li-cense plate was expired.

During the traffic stop, he was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was placed under arrested and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Whitney Billiot IV, 43, Leona Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:28 p.m. Wednesday on charges of domestic abuse aggravated assault, two counts of domestic abuse aggravated assault-child endanger-ment, three counts of false imprisonment (armed with a dangerous weapon), resisting an officer and disturbing the peace.

Officers responded to a call of a disturbance at an address on Leona Street. They learned Billiot was inside the residence armed with a knife and refusing to allow family members to leave the residence.

Officers quickly entered the residence, and Billiot was taken into custody after police deployed a Taser. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Christopher Hebert, 52, Hill Street, Erath, was arrested at 12:48 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for violat-ing a restraining order.

Hebert was transferred from the Berwick Police Department and booked on an outstanding warrant held by the Morgan City Police Department. He was incarcerated at the Morgan City Police Department.

—Kenneth Kiff Jr., 34m, Red Cypress Road, Patterson, was arrested at 2:21 p.m. Wednesday on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers were called to a Louisa Street address for an individual entering a residence without the homeowner's consent. They learned Kiff entered the residence but left after being confronted by the homeowner.

Officers located Kiff on Louisa Street. During the investigation, he was found in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed under and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Terrell Van Bullock, 27, Degravelle Road, Amelia, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear for trial and three counts of contempt of court.

Van Bullock was located at Dequincy Detention Center. He was placed under and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Brandon Jones, 19, Lawrence Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:07 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm inside a firearm-free zone.

—Javion Jamal Jones, 18, Bush Street, Morgan City, was arrested 4:07 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm inside a firearm-free zone and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

—Jacolbi Jaron Francois, 23, Foxrun, Lafayette, was arrested at 4:07 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear for revocation.

Officers responded to a called serval individuals brandishing firearms during a disturbance on Wren Street before fleeing in a vehicle. Wren Street is located with Morgan City Housing Authority property and is a posted firearm-free zone. Officers were able to locate the vehicle in the area of Ditch Ave. and Seventh St. and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver was identified as Brandon Jones, along with two passengers Javion Jones and Francois. During the investigation, Brandon Jones and Javion Jones were found in possession of firearms.

A computer check revealed the firearm Javion Jones was in possessionof was reported stolen. A warrant check revealed the 16th District Court held an active warrant for Francois. Brandon Jones, Javion Jones and Francois were placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Kristyn L. Parker, 29, Susan Court, Morgan City, was arrested 4:58 p.m. Wednesday on charges of pos-session of Subutex, a drug used to treat opioid addiction, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Parker was transferred from the Berwick Police Department and booked on an outstanding warrant held by the Morgan City Police Department. She was incarcerated at the Morgan City Police Department.

—Tieka Latrice Junifer, 33, Federal Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested at 2:58 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear.

Junifer was transferred from the Berwick Police Department and booked on an outstanding warrant held by the City Court of Morgan City. She was incarcerated at the Morgan City Police Department .

St. Mary

Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

--Georgianna J. Sweetser, 53, Morgan City was arrested at 6:04 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of theft. Sweet-ser was released on a summons to appear April 27.

—Kelly Heuring, 42, Morgan City, at 8:17 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting. Heuring was released on a summons to appear April 27.

Brennan G. Giandelone, 21, Patterson, arrested at 8:17 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting. Giandelone was released on a summons to appear April 27.

—Nickolas James Morris II, 32, Franklin, was arrested at 1:39 a.m. Thursday on a charge of driving under suspension and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle while license is suspended/revoked/canceled, improper lane usage and operating a vehicle not covered by se-curtity.

Bail has not been set.

St. Martin

Sheriff Becket Breaux reported these arrests:

—Kavias Honore, 19, Anthoine Chretien Broussard, was arrested Monday on an extradition warrant.

—Coby Savoy, 41, St. Rita Highway, St. Martinville, was arrested Monday on warrants for failure to appear.

—Clifford Demouchet, 24, Will Angelle, Arnaudville, was arrested Tuesday by the Breaux Bridge Police De-partment on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal possession of stolen things, simple possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II narcotics, illegal carrying of a weapon and open container, and on a warrant for failure to appear.

—Dartravien Girod, 19, Agnes Drive, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Tuesday on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, off-road vehicles not authorized and general speed law.

—Casey Hoffman, 28, Boudreaux Street, Kapan, was arrested and held for U.S. Marshals Service on an extra-dition warrant.

—Triston Meche, 19, Robin Street, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Tuesday second-degree battery an armed rob-bery.

—Mark Belaire, 44, Mouton Avenue, St. Martinville, was arrested Wednesday by Louisiana State Police on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted and on warrants for failure to appear.

Franklin

Police Chief Morris Beverly reported this arrest:

—Genevia Dauphine, 35, of Easy Street, Franklin, was arrested at 3:10 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for 3rd Ward City Court for failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana. Dauphine was booked, processed and released on a $633bond.