Berwick teen arrested on armed robbery charge, burglary warrants

A Berwick teenager was arrested Thursday after a disturbance call and was arrested on counts that include armed robbery and simple burglary, Police Chief David Leonard reported.

—Juvenile male, 17, Berwick, was arrested at 7:29 p.m. Thursday on a charge of armed robbery and on warrants alleging five counts of simple burglary; seven counts of attempted simple burglary; six counts of attempted simple burglary; and seven counts of simple burglary.

About 6:40 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 3500 block of La. 182 in reference to a large disturbance. Officers arrived and learned that the disturbance was the result of a robbery that took place moments prior. Investigators uncovered evidence linking the 17-year-old to the robbery.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the boy was placed under arrest and was transported to the Berwick Police Department for booking. He was found to have active warrants through the Berwick Police Department as well.

He was booked into the Berwick Jail and later released pending juvenile court proceedings. This matter remains under investigation.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—Harley Nicole Acosta, 22, Cypress Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 1:16 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of criminal damage to property less than $1,000 and on a warrant for telephone harassment.

—Keith Christopher Prestenback, 22, La. 663, Morgan City, arrested at 1:24 p.m. Wednesday on charges of criminal damage to property less than $1,000, domestic abuse battery and criminal trespass.

Officers were called to an address on Sixth Street for a disturbance. They learned a domestic disturbance had occurred between individuals. During the officer's investigation, they learned a domestic disturbance had occurred at two different addresses, and property damage had occurred.

Officers learned Prestenback and Acosta were involved in the disturbance, and the following charged filed at the conclusion of the officer's investigation. Prestenbach and Acosta were placed under arrest.

—Misty Gaudet, 32, Railroad Ave., Morgan City, was arrested at 5:14 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of criminal trespass.

Officers were called to an address on La. 182 for and individual trespassing. They learned Gaudet was trespass-ing at the address. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Clint Brown, 37, Levee Road, Morgan City, was arrested at 5:51 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of simple battery, cruelty to a juvenile and two counts of criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Officers were dispatched to Levee Road in Morgan City for a disturbance. They came into contact with Brown.

A warrant check revealed the Morgan City Police Department held an active warrant for his arrest. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Dylan Joseph Theriot, 19, Belle River Road, Pierre Part, was arrested at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday on charges of headlamps for motor vehicles, expired motor vehicle inspection and driving under suspension.

An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Levee Road and Fig Street. The driver was identified as Theriot.

A computer check revealed his driver's license was under suspension. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Martaisha Lynn Brown, 35, Joseph Street, Siracusa, was arrested at 7:56 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana (first offense) and illegal used of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17.

Officers were called to a Levee Road address for a disturbance. They came into contact with Brown. She was found in possession of suspected marijuana in the presence of a person under the age of 17 years of age. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Nicolas Anthony Gamble, 40, Jupiter Street, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:14 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of domestic abuse child endangerment law-aggravated. No bail has been set.

—Nicolette Molo Elmore, 43, Natalie Lane, Patterson, was arrested at 9:05 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of telephone calls-harassment. Elmore was released on a summons to appear Jan. 7.

—Lindsay Rae Carline, 35, Charenton Road, Franklin, was arrested 4:05 a.m. Thursday on a charge of trespass-vehicular. Carline was released on a summons to appear Jan. 7.