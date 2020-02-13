Berwick Teacher and Student of the Year

The Daily Review/Jaclyn Breaux

The Berwick Town Council presented its Beacon Shines On award at Tuesday night’s meeting to Sedonia Lousteau, a seventh grade math teacher who is Berwick Junior High School’s Teacher of the Year, and Cherish Lewis, an eighth grade student who is Berwick Junior High School’s Student of the Year. Pictured from left are Colleen Askew, councilwoman; Duval Arthur, Berwick mayor; Lewis, Lud Henry, councilman; Lousteau; and Kevin Hebert and James Richard, councilmen.