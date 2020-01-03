Article Image Alt Text

Berwick residents get all clear after gas line leak

Fri, 01/03/2020 - 3:00am

Berwick residents near River Road got the all clear to return to their homes late Thursday after the Police Department received reports of a gas leak.

The all clear was issued after a Louisiana State Police hazardous materials unit performed tests in the area.

Berwick police answered a call reporting the leak about 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters were dispatched, the gas was shut off by gas line operator EnLink of Dallas, and an estimated 25-50 residents in the area were told to leave their homes.

They were able to return after 10:30 p.m.

