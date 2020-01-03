Berwick residents get all clear after gas line leak
Berwick residents near River Road got the all clear to return to their homes late Thursday after the Police Department received reports of a gas leak.
The all clear was issued after a Louisiana State Police hazardous materials unit performed tests in the area.
Berwick police answered a call reporting the leak about 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters were dispatched, the gas was shut off by gas line operator EnLink of Dallas, and an estimated 25-50 residents in the area were told to leave their homes.
They were able to return after 10:30 p.m.