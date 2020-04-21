Berwick resident booked on battery charge

Staff Report

A Berwick man has been arrested on warrants for resisting and battery of a police officer, Berwick Police Chief David Leonard said.

—Andrew Hebert, 28, Berwick was arrested at 9:03 a.m. Sunday on Berwick warrants for disturbing the peace, resisting an officer and battery of a police officer.

About 6:16 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Berwick Police Department came into contact with Hebert at a local store, where Hebert was shouting and appeared to have been on some type of narcotics. Officers advised Hebert that he needed to leave the area.

Minutes later, a call was received from the store indicating that Hebert had returned causing a disturbance with store employees and also patrons in the store by shouting profanities. Officers tried placing Hebert under arrest, but he shoved the officer, Leonard said.

A civilian in the parking lot at the time tried to assist, but Hebert was able to escape and flee the area.

At about 9 a.m., the Morgan City Police Department observed Hebert walking on Federal Avenue near Duke Street. Berwick officers met with the Morgan City Police Department and took custody of Hebert.

He was placed under arrest and transported to Berwick Jail, where he was booked on the charges. He was later transported to St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center and being held on a $1,500 bond.