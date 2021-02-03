Berwick police: Woman who approached homes had meth

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

Berwick police say they arrested a woman who acted strangely as she approached people in the River Road area, returned after police left and then was found to be holding a bag of methamphetamine.

Berwick

Police Chief David Leonard reported these arrests:

—Cassie Rankin, 31, Levee Road, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:25 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, introduction of contraband and disturbing the peace.

About 7:13 p.m. Monday, Berwick officers received several calls from the River Road area in reference to a female subject approaching residents outside of their homes. The callers stated that the woman seemed to be impaired on something.

Officers patrolled the area and was not able to initially locate the woman. While in the area, officers obtained information that the female was Rankin.

Hours later, more calls were received from River Road indicting that the woman was back in the area and causing a disturbance. Officers located Rankin at a residence on River Road and placed her under arrest.

Rankin was transported to the Berwick jail where she was searched and found to be in possession of a small bag of methamphetamine. She was booked into the Berwick jail on the charges and remains incarcerated awaiting bond.

—Jaydrick Decloutte, 28, Charlotte Street, Patterson, was arrested at 10:11 a.m. Monday on Berwick warrants for tail lights required, aggravated flight from an officer and driving with a suspended driver’s license.

On Monday morning, the Berwick Police Department received a call from Patterson Police Department stating that Decloutte was at the Patterson Police Department to turn himself in due to active warrants that Berwick police held for his arrest.

Berwick officers went to the Patterson Jail and placed him under arrest. He was later transported back to Berwick for booking.

The Berwick warrants stem from incidents at 9:23 p.m. Jan. 31 in which Berwick officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle Decloutte was driving for having no tail lights on U.S. 90 in Berwick.

Decloutte failed to stop and led police on a vehicle pursuit into Patterson in the area of Charlotte Street, where he fled on foot into a residence.

Officers were not able to locate Decloutte at that time and later issued a warrant for his arrest. Decloutte was booked into the Berwick Jail and later transported back to the Patterson Jail, where he is being housed waiting for bond to be set.

St. Mary

Sheriff Blaise Smith advises that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 39 complaints and made these arrests:

—Davontraye Jacoby Johnson, 26, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:57 a.m. Monday on a charge of duty of offender to notify law enforcement of a change of address. No bail has been set.

—Rossandre P. Legrier, 22, Jeanerette was arrested at 10:04 a.m. Monday on a charge of possession of marijuana. Legrier was released on a summons to appear May 24.

—Jaylon Williams, 20, Franklin, was arrested at 12:32 a.m. Tuesday on charges of improper lane usage, no driver’s license and possession of marijuana. Williams was released on a summons to appear May 24.

—Eric Christopher Williams, 31, Franklin, was arrested at 12:32 a.m. Tuesday on a Franklin Police Department warrant for battery-simple. Williams is being held for another agency.

—Kade Cowart, 19, Franklin, was arrested at 2:53 p.m. Monday by the Narcotics Section on charges of stop sign violation and possession of MDMA (ecstasy). No bail has been set

Assumption

Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

—Michael Dean Gilmer II, 32, Millenium Avenue, Houma, was arrested Saturday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, speeding and driving under suspension, and on a fugitive warrant from Lafourche Parish.

The arrest resulted from an incident Saturday afternoon on U.S. 90 near Bayou L’Ourse.

A uniformed patrol deputy on assignment observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and initiated a stop of the violator.

The deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Gilmer. The deputy determined that Gilmer was operating the vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and was also wanted on a fugitive warrant for Lafourche Parish.

The deputy made observations which warranted additional investigation and a K-9 was summoned to the scene. The K-9 conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle and alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics.

A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded a quantity of methamphetamine.

Gilmer was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center with bond set at $17,500.

—Robert Curtis Porter, 39, Archery Drive, Baton Rouge, was arrested Monday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, speeding and driving on roadway laned for traffic.

The arrest resulted from a stop on La. 70 East late Monday evening in the Paincourtville area.

A uniformed patrol officer on assignment observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and initiated a stop of the vehicle.Upon coming into contact with the vehicle and the driver, identified as Porter, the deputy noted a pungent odor of suspected marijuana emitting from the vehicle.

The deputy interviewed the passenger and noted inconsistencies in versions of events.

The deputy believed further investigation was warranted and requested a K-9 to the location of the stop.

The K-9 conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle and alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics.

A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a substantial quantity of marijuana and U.S. currency.

Porter was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

St. Martin

Sheriff Becket Breaux reported these arrests:

—Gloria Adams, 40, Catahoula Highway, Lafayette, was arrested Monday on charges of domestic abuse battery, taking contraband to or from a penal institution and damage to property.

—Duke Batiste, 22, Hebert Avenue, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Monday on a charge of possession of stolen things.

—Marcus Cormier, 53, Henderson Highway, Henderson, was arrested Monday by the Henderson Police Department on warrants for failure to appear, battery on a police officer, resisting and officer with force or violence, simple escape and aggravated escape.

—Kaytlynn Miller, 23, Joe Kidder Road, Arnaudville, was arrested Monday on a warrant for failure to appear.

—Nicholas, Willis, 41, Eraste Landry Highway, Lafayette, was arrested Monday on a charge of simple burglary of a movable or immovable.

—Desiree Courville, 34, River Ridge Road, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear, theft valued at $1-$999, and entry or remaining in places after forbidden.

—Gabriel Wiltz, 31, Cypress Garden Drive, St. Martinville, was arrested Sunday by the St. Martinville Police Department on charges of battery of a dating partner and resisting an officer.

—Leon McKinley, 25, Main Street, St. Martinville, was arrested Saturday by the St. Martinville Police Department on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of a weapon.

—Marcus Blair, 38, Choctaw Road, Brusly, was arrested Friday on a charge of monetary instrument abuse.

—David Butler, 37, Anderson Street, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Friday by the Breaux Bridge Police Department on charges of possession of Schedule IV drugs, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drugs, sale, distribution or possession of a legend drug, simple possession of marijuana, and failure to appear.

—Joshua Dore, 36, Rue Du Jardin Drive, Lafayette, was arrested Friday by the Breaux Bridge Police Department on charges of entry or remaining in places after forbidden, theft valued at $1-$999, aggravated flight from an officer, trespassing, and possession of a concealed firearm by a convicted felon, and on an extradition warrant.