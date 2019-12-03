Article Image Alt Text

Berwick police looking for runaway teen

The Berwick Police Department is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of runaway juvenile Alexis Couvillion, 15 years old, from Berwick. She has brown hair, brown eyes, medium build and is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall.
Alexis left school at 8:45 a.m. Monday. She was last seen wearing a Berwick High letterman’s jacket. She is not believed to be in danger.
If you have any information regarding Alexis’s whereabouts, please call 985-384-7710

