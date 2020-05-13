Berwick parade Thursday will honor graduates

Berwick High seniors are being asked to take part in a parade along the homecoming parade route beginning at 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

People are invited to line the parade route while observing masking and social distancing guidelines.

Spectators are being asked not to park at the BHS stadium.

Seniors are asked to park at the stadium and arrive by 6:30 p.m. Please stay in your vehicle.

Seniors are encouraged to decorate their vehicles and to include their names.

Project Graduation has some items to give out beginning at 5:30 p.m. Drive by the bus canopy and then park.