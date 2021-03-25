Berwick mayor: No homes flooded during storm

BERWICK — Mayor Duval Arthur told the town council 9.9 inches of rain was recorded at the rain gauge at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Berwick Locks from 8 a.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

“That’s tremendous,” he said.

The good news is Arthur reported no homes were flooded.

“We had a lot of street flooding in Golden Farms area,” he said. “We don’t have the pumps hooked up just yet on the new pumping station, but we did have the old pumping station that was working. It just couldn’t keep up” due to the rain.

Arthur credited the Bayou Vista drainage district’s pumping down of the borrow pit “that gave us room for water.”

He also commended the public works and police departments.

Work on ditches and work the drainage district has completed helped move rainwater out of Country Club Estates, the mayor said.

The mayor also reported that he received a letter from the Louisiana Department of Trans-portation and Devel-opment that it appears the state is approving $1.6 million in drainage improvements for the Country Club Estates area.

He has to testify during legislative hearing on the money April 7.

Also during Wednesday’s meeting, the council approved a resolution to limit public comments to 10 minutes by each individual that would be utilized in the discussion to follow about the proposed Atchafalaya River Estates Subdivision.

Councilman Kevin Hebert abstained from the vote because his business does work with David H. Webster’s business, and Webster owns property adjacent to his. Webster’s company, Cajun Sunrise LLC, was objecting to approval of the Atchafalaya River Estates subdivision.

The change resolution passed unanimously with Councilmen James Richard, Lud Henry and Raymond Price along with Councilwoman Colleen Askew voting for it.