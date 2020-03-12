Berwick man faces multiple drug charges

Staff Report

A search warrant executed at a Berwick home resulted in an arrest on multiple drug charges Tuesday, Berwick Police Chief David S. Leonard said.

—Jamal Sparrow, 19 of Oregon Street, Berwick was arrested at 5:42 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession with intent to distribute MDMA, or ecstasy; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession with intent to distribute to distribute methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute Xanax; violation of the Controlled Dangerous Substance Law (drug-free zone); and possession of paraphernalia.

Berwick Police Department officers, with the help of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, executed a narcotics search warrant about 4 p.m. Tuesday at an Oregon Street home.

Sparrow was located inside and detained along with other occupants. During the search, methamphetamine, Xanax pills, MDMA pills, marijuana and items of drug paraphernalia belonging to Sparrow were located.

Through the course of the investigation, it was learned that the illegal narcotics were destined to be sold, the Police Department said.

The residence where the search warrant was executed is across the street from a church that is posted as being a drug-free zone.

Sparrow was placed under arrest and transported to the Berwick Police Department where he was booked on the charges.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported 49 calls for service in the 24-hour reporting period and these arrests:

—Earl Perro, 38, of Cleveland Street, Patterson, was arrested at 12:17 p.m. Monday on a warrant for possession of Schedule II drugs.

Perro was incarcerated at the Morgan City Police Department Jail when he was booked on warrants from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

—Curtis Gautreaux, 39, of Jenna Drive, Schriever, was arrested at 11:27 a.m. Tuesday on charges of improper lane use, driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia, and as a fugitive wanted by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives in the area of Roderick Street and La. 182 saw a vehicle cross the centerline of the roadway several times. Detectives stopped the driver and identified him as Curtis Gautreaux.

Gautreaux was advised of the stop and officers learned that Gautreaux was wanted by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Gautreaux was placed under arrest and during the stop detectives located drug paraphernalia in Gautreaux’s property.

Gautreaux was also found to have a suspended driver’s license. Gautreaux was booked into the Morgan City Police Department.

—Jerrold Arabie, 41, of Ditch Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:03 p.m. Tuesday on charges of careless operation and second-offense driving while intoxicated.

Officers were called to the area of La.182 and Aycock Street due to a reckless driver. Officers were able to locate the driver near the area and contacted him.

The officer observed the driver now identified as Arabie. Officers suspected Arabie of being intoxicated and gave him a field sobriety test which he failed.

Arabie was then transported to Morgan City Police Department where he was given a chemical test for intoxication with the results of 0267g%.

Arabie was booked into the Morgan City Police Department.

—Anthony Giordano, 60, Barrow Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 5:21 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of theft under $1,000.

Giordano was arrested after officers responded to a complaint from a local business.

Officers learned that Giordano was caught attempting to remove items from the business without paying for them. Giordano was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking.

—Jeremy Godeaux, 38, of La. 662, Morgan City, was arrested at 1:34 a.m. Wednesday on a 16th Judicial District warrant for criminal neglect of family.

—Ethan Falgout, 20, of LaJaunie Court, Morgan City, was arrested at 1:34 a.m. Wednesday as a fugitive from the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Officers stop a vehicle after a reckless driving complaint. During the investigation, officers spoke with Godeaux and Falgout and learned that both had warrants for their arrest. Both were transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported to 24 complaints in the 24-hour reporting period and making these arrests:

—Keith Lamont Lucien, 45, Southeast Boulevard, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 9:42 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of driving under suspension. Lucien was released on a summons to appear on June 29.

—Troy Phillip Carnley, 39, Henry Street, Patterson, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on two warrants for the charge of criminal neglect of family. Bail was set at $8,412.

—Kaleb Jett, 28, Field Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:12 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of simple battery. Jett was released on a $2,500 bond.