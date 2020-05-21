Berwick man accused of battering pregnant woman

A Berwick man was jailed Wednesday and accused of battering a pregnant woman, Berwick Police Chief David Leonard said.

—Timothy W. Tindell, 46, California Street, Berwick, was arrested at 9:15 p.m. on a charge of third-offense domestic abuse battery (strangulation/pregnant victim).

At 7:46 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of California Street regarding a domestic disturb-ance.

Officers arrived on scene and learned that the suspect, Tindell, had already fled the scene on foot. Through investigation, officers determined that Tindell had committed a battery upon the victim, who is pregnant, then fled once he was confronted by family members.

Physical evidence, which was supported by witness statements, also revealed that Tindell choked the victim during the incident. Officers went to a residence on First Street, where they found Tindell hiding inside.

He was taken into custody without incident and placed under arrest. He was booked into the Berwick Jail with no bond set.