The Chez Hope 5K Fun Run was held Saturday morning beginning and ending at the Berwick Lighthouse Festival on the river front in Berwick. The 5K fundraiser is one of many activities at the festival that features food, live music and arts and crafts that continue through Sunday.
—The Daily Review Photos/Diane Miller Fears
Chris and Kasey Crappell of Bayou Vista are members of the Southern Whitetail Taxidermy team participating in the Ber-wick Lighthouse Festival’s Gumbo Cookoff Saturday on the riverfront in Berwick. Awards will be presented at 2:30 p.m. Southern Whitetail is one of eight teams competing. The festival continues through Sunday with food, music and arts and crafts.
Berwick Light House Fesitval this weekend
The Berwick Lighthouse Festival continues through Sunday on the river front in Berwick.
Festivities include a Gumbo Cookoff Saturday, food, live music, and arts and crafts.
Here are the remaining activities:
Saturday
1:30-3:30 p.m.: Old Soul
2:30 p.m.: Gumbo Cookoff Awards
4-6 p.m.: Jus Cuz
6:30-8:30 p.m.: Blue Collar Boys
9 p.m.: Fireworks over the River
9:30-11:30 p.m.: Deja Vu
Sunday
8:30 a.m. Mass on the Riverfront
9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Car Show hosted by Cypress Corvette Club
9 a.m.: Pancake breakfast
1-3 p.m.: Krossover
3:30-7 p.m.: Don Rich