Berwick Mayor Duval Arthur signs a proclamation declaring Sept. 30-Oct. 4 as Berwick High's Homecoming Week. The week will be capped by the Oct. 4 football game with Cohen. The members of the homecoming court are Madeline Bourgeois, Abbie Cantrell, Kate Hicks, Zoe Johnson, Natalie Kinchen, Shalyn Leonard, Kennedi Look, Emily Lousteau, Katie Grace Navarro, Claire Rentrop, Paige Steel

and Maliyah Williams