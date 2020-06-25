Berwick High athletics on hold again

Berwick High School athletic activities have been halted for an unspecified time due to “the ongoing changes in stipulations for high school athletic workout programs,” St. Mary Parish Schools Superintendent Teresa Bagwell said Wednesday.

“I’m not aware of any positive COVID tests, and given the current state of a continuation of Phase II, the principal considered it was safest to suspend the program for now,” Bagwell said of Berwick High Principal Paul Broussard.

A voicemail left for Broussard earlier this week was not returned.

The school announced the halting of athletics on its Facebook page Sunday afternoon.

Elsewhere, athletic directors at Morgan City, Patterson and Central Catholic each reported no COVID-19 positive tests among athletes and coaches as of Monday evening and have not changed their workout schedules.

“We’ve been blessed and been lucky that we haven’t been affected by it,” Patterson High School Athletic Director Zach Lochard said.

Morgan City Athletic Director Chris Stroud said that the school’s coaches have done a great job of ensuring the players are social distancing and that they are getting their work complete while following the Louisiana High School Athletic Association guidelines.

“We’re cleaning and wiping everything down between every workout,” Stroud said. “Kids are wiping the benches down after every set. They have the option of wearing the mask. It’s kind of tough in some of the things we do running, but most of the time we’re in a social distance setting, especially when we’re outside.”

Stroud said temperatures are taken before each workout and questionnaires are completed. He also said that the athletes are broken into small groups, and one group will lift weights while the other will do conditioning work outside.