Berwick council honors Scouts who cleaned up walking trail

BERWICK — Young Elijah Vining accomplished a rare feat Tuesday. He became a two-time winner of the Beacon Shines On recognition from the Town Council.

The council awards Beacon Shines On plaques to people who have performed public service or have represented Berwick in a positive way.

Elijah Vining was recognized at Tuesday’s meeting first for being Berwick Elementary’s Student of the Year. He’s a fifth-grader who, according to Assistant Principal Missy Hebert, likes science, isn’t crazy about social studies and is a “deep thinker.”

He shared the stage with Berwick Elementary Teacher of the Year Mary Wanous, who has worked at the school for 25 years.

Elijah Vining was part of a second Beacon Shines On Award as part of Boy Scout Troop Pack 12.

Members of the pack spent a recent Saturday picking up litter along four miles of Berwick’s walking trail.

“That says so much of them and their character,” Mayor Duval Arthur said.

On hand for the presentation were Scouts Carson Cox, Carter Cox, Deuce Clements, Aidan Teague, Jayden Price and Elijah Vining. They were accompanied by Cub Master Jeremy Price.

Also Tuesday, the council heard about progress on roads near Berwick Elementary.

The town recently received a $600,000 Housing and Urban Development grant, administered by the state government, for repairs on Fourth, Fifth, Texas, Ehrlich, Kyle and Francis streets.

Some of the repairs are major, involving more than an overlay. Asphalt is being stripped away and concrete bases are being broken up, one lane at a time.

That can make things dicey for drivers on those streets.

“Right now,” Arthur said, “the streets are limited, some of them, as far as whether you can travel on them.”

But residents can look forward to “nice, smooth roads” this summer, the mayor said.

He also spotted Country Club Estates residents in the audience and said the town government is still waiting for word on its application for a grant to finance flood control work.

Residents of the subdivision have come to the council with concerns about flooding that is becoming more frequent. During a June downpour, water came into 39 Country Club Estates homes.

The fix identified by the town government is a combination of ditch maintenance, which was easy, and storm drainage improvements that are expected to cost about $1.6 million.

Arthur has said he expects word on the grant in April. He told the residents Tuesday that he’ll let them know as soon as he hears.