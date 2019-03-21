Berwick brick sale extended

Thu, 03/21/2019 - 10:17am

Submitted Photo
Brick sales have been extended until the end of March for the Berwick Heritage Museum. These commemorative bricks can be personalized for an individual, a family or a group. Later, the bricks will be used to build in a patio for the back yard of the museum, located on Third Street in Berwick. Bricks can be purchased at the museum on Mondays; at Berwick Town Hall Monday through Friday; and at the Treasure Sale 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 30 at the Berwick Civic Center.

