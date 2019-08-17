A beacon once again

Rudy Duchan, closer to camera, and Carl Bundy put out "CQ" calls for contacts during Saturday's International Lighthouse and Lightship Weekend operation on the Berwick riverfront. They're members of the Bayouland Emergency Amateur Radio Service. The annual weekend challenges ham radio operators in lighthouse communities, like Berwick with its Southwest Lighthouse (visible in the background), to log communications with one another. Duchan and Bundy reported contacts from California to Ontario to New York.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker