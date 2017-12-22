Beacon Award for Berwick Elementary

Berwick Elementary received the Imagine Learning Beacon School Award for the 2016-2017 school year. Beacon School Awards are given to schools that have excellent and innovative implementation and usage of the Imagine Learning program. Imagine Learning is an individualized computer program that teaches language and literacy to students who are learning English. This year, 63 Beacon Schools across the nation were chosen for this honor. Shown, front row from left: Berwick Elementary students Emily Martinez, Paris Plata and Ayleen Pineda. Standing: Debbie Tompkins, Berwick Elementary principal; Karen Marin, Title I liaison for English learners; Stephanie Wiggins, Imagine Learning para translator; Laine Mayon, curriculum facilitator; and Missy Hebert, assistant principal.

