BBQ Bash to host ‘Country Showdown’

KQKI 95.3 FM has teamed up with the St. Mary Chamber of Commerce to host the 2017 Country Showdown during the Bayou BBQ Bash. The Country Showdown will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. July 14 in downtown Morgan City, according to a news release.

The announcement comes after organizers of Patterson’s Cypress Sawmill Festival decided in January not to hold the festival in 2017 due to bad weather at festivals in recent years and decreasing revenues. KQKI’s Country Show-down had been held at the sawmill festival since 2001.

The BBQ Bash is in its sixth year. In the release, Chamber President Donna Meyer said hosting the showdown will enable the BBQ Bash to attract new visitors to the area. The 2016 BBQ Bash had about 60 cooking teams from Texas and all over Louisiana.

Meyer expects the Country Showdown to bring in other people from other parts of the state and outside of Louisiana as well.

The bash will be held July 14 and 15 under the U.S. 90 bridge in downtown Morgan City.