Bayou Vista resident accused of stealing $106,000 from elderly woman

A Bayou Vista woman has been accused of stealing nearly $106,000 from the bank account of an elderly woman.

Kristy Jones, 42, of Park Place in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 10:53 a.m. Tuesday on warrants for the charges of theft over $25,000 and exploitation of the infirm.

Police were alerted by a financial institution Nov. 7 that 78 checks issued from the elderly woman’s account over a five month period had raised suspicion, Police Chief James F. Blair said.

Investigators discovered Jones had fraudulently obtained $105,962 from a victim over 65 years of age starting in July 2019.

Jones was an acquaintance of the 80-year-old victim. She allegedly convinced the victim to write her the checks for for four months.

The investigation uncovered that Jones said the checks were for services, but the services were never rendered and that she also had the victim write checks to replace checks Jones told her she had lost, Blair said.

Investigators were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Jones.

On Tuesday, investigators placed Jones under arrest at the Morgan City Police Department. She was jailed.