Bayou Vista Elementary named National Blue Ribbon School

Bayou Vista Elementary School has been honored by the U.S. Department of Education as a 2017 Blue Ribbon School, the St. Mary Parish administration announced Thursday.

The distinction was earned based on the school’s documented commitment to academic performance and closing the achievement gap among subgroups of students.

The national award is designed to publically honor schools whose students exemplify high achievement levels or where there is an obvious narrowing of the achievement gap. Recognized schools are also ranked among the state’s highest performing schools as measured by state accountability tests.

In addition to academic performance rates, the national selection process hinges on the presence of a 40 percent disadvantaged student population who demonstrate improved performance levels.

Current Principal Carmen Lagarde and former Principal Carol St. Germain said in a press release that the recognition was an incredible accomplishment as it validates the school’s complete commitment to preparing all students for educational success. The achievement of Blue Ribbon status was the clear result of a school-wide collaborative effort to persevere through instructional changes and challenges to ensure that all students experience academic growth.

The teachers and staff of Bayou Vista Elementary have made a genuine and conscientious effort to implement effective learning strategies with the highest degree of fidelity in order to impact all students, the district said.

Bayou Vista is the fourth St. Mary school to receive the honor. Berwick Elementary was recognized in 2004, Patterson High School in 2006, and Hattie Watts Elementary in 2011.

“Bayou Vista Ele-entary clearly exemplifies the drive and commitment to fulfilling the academic potential of each individual student,” Superi-tendent Leonard Armato said. “The school’s administrators, faculty, students, and parents have worked together to realize national recognition of the hard work they do each day to increase student performance. The school is quite deserving of this honor and I offer my sincere congratulations to the Bayou Vista educational community for developing an educational setting that promotes sustained academic growth.”