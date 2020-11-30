Bayou Ramos Bridge lane closures ongoing this week

One eastbound and westbound lane of U.S. 90 on the Bayou Ramos Bridge will be closed two days apiece this week to allow for bridge inspections.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced the eastbound right lane of U.S. 90 on the Bayou Ramos Bridge will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, while the westbound right lane of U.S. 90 on the Bayou Ramos Bridge will have daily lane closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Both sets of lane closures are weather permitting.

The road will be open to regular traffic with a 15-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone.

DOTD reminds the public to drive carefully and watch for work crews and their equipment.