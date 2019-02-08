Bayou L’Ourse man sentenced for false arson threats, burglary

A Bayou L’Ourse man has been sentenced to serve 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges in connection with two incidents, including one where he threatened to burn down someone’s home.

Kelton Smith, 22, of Bayou L’Ourse, pleaded guilty to charges of communication of false information of planned arson, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and simple burglary, District Attorney Ricky Babin of the 23rd district said in a news release.

Smith was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and Judge Jessie LeBlanc presided over the matter. This guilty plea was the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors following two separate arrests.

Upon entering a guilty plea to the above-mentioned charges, as per the plea agreement with prosecutors, Smith was sentenced to 12 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, the release said.

Smith has been previously convicted of two counts of simple burglary and illegal possession of stolen things.

On May 3, 2016, deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a Bayou L’Ourse home in reference to an individual threatening to burn down a home.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the complainant who advised that she and Smith had gotten into an argument over Smith’s use of drugs, the release said. Smith became enraged and made multiple threats to burn down the complainant’s home, the release said.

Prior to the arrival of deputies, Smith had already fled the area. Deputies obtained a warrant of arrest for Smith on a charge of communication of false information of planned arson. Smith was apprehended several days later and transported to the Assumption Parish Detention Center where he was booked.

On Jan. 22, 2017, deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a Belle River home in reference to a burglary. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the complainant who advised that she was awakened by a loud noise and observed multiple subjects running out of her bedroom, the release said.

The subjects then fled the area. Detectives responded and processed the scene. It was determined that multiple firearms had been taken from the home during the burglary. Detectives quickly identified several potential suspects. Detectives were able to obtain arrest warrants for several subjects including Smith. All three subjects were subsequently arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.