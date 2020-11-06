Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association

Fall League

Week 7

.........................W L

She’s Back......43 20

Need Ringers...36.5 26.5

Four Guys.........24 39

Ringer Time.....22.5 40.5

High scratch point average: (30’) Tim Gilmore 80.4, Pat Pertuit 65.1 and Angela Percle 57.5; and (40’) Dale Pearce 48.6, Randy Giroir 46.4 and Clyde Landry 46.1.

High individual ringer percentage: (30’) Gilmore 61.1, Pertuit 43.1 and Percle 38.7; and (40’) Dwain Arceneaux 27.6, Pearce 27.5 and Glenn Miller 26.83.

High scratch game: (30’) Gilmore 93, Pertuit 75 and Percle 69; and (40’) Pearce 64, Arceneaux 63 and Miller 62.

High handicap game: Pearce 106, Miller 104, Travis Bourdier 102, Bryan Phenix 102, Gilmore 102 and Landry 100.

Most ringers: (one night) Gilmore 84, Percle 58 and Pertuit 55; and (one game) Gilmore 30 Pertuit 23, Percle 20, Miller 17, Giroir 16, Pearce 16 and Arceneaux 16.

Most points one night: Gilmore 262, Pertuit 204, Percle 203, Pearce 175 and Arceneaux 166.

High game over average: Pearce 20.9 and Percle 9.3.

Best won-loss record: Gilmore 14-4, Pearce 14-7, Calvin Johnson 10-5, Phenix 8-4 and Pertuit 4-2.

Most points one night (team): She’s Back 639 and Need Ringers 484; and most ringers one night (team): She’s Back 168 and Need Ringers 111.