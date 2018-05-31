Bayou BBQ Bash seeks sponsors

The seventh annual Bayou BBQ Bash is set July 13 and 14 in Morgan City, according to the St. Mary Chamber of Commerce’s news release.

Sponsors are being sought for the Barbecue Competitors Alliance-sanctioned event.

Sponsorship levels and their perks are:

—Filet Mignon: $1,000. Sponsorship receives name on T-shirt and eight shirts; all printed advertising flyers, posters, etc.; band announcements by three bands; banner at the band stand; logo on event banner posted throughout the event area; day of mention on the radio; a table in craft area; one barbecue team; and nomination of four people for judges table.

—Porter House: $750. Sponsorship receives name on T-shirt and six shirts; logo on event banner posted throughout the event area; day of mention on the radio; a table in craft area; one barbecue team; and nomination of three people for judges table.

—Rib Eye: $500. Sponsorship receives name on T-shirt and two shirts; logo on event banner at beer booth; band announcement with one band; one barbecue team; and nomination of two people for judges table.

—T-shirt: $100, company name on T-shirt.

Bayou BBQ Bash will begin with a kick-off party from 5:30 to 8 p.m. July 12 at the Hampton Inn in Morgan City.

Competition will be held under the U.S. 90 bridge in downtown Morgan City between Front and Third streets.

On July 13, hours are 4 to 10 p.m. and July 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Live music will be from 6 to 10 p.m. July 13 by Ruff N Ready and from 1 to 5 p.m. on July 14 by Déjà Vu.

The numerous adult barbecue competitions will be joined by up-and-coming grillers in the Kids Q Competition.

Visitors to the event may also partake in the arts and crafts show, and food and beverages.

The St. Mary Parish Champion will be awarded a 10K gold ring designed and donated by Klutts Jewelers.

For more information on the event, to become a sponsor or to become a competitor, visit the Chamber’s website at www.stmarychamber.com or call the office at 985-384-3830.