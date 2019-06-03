Barge work continues

The Daily Review/Bill Decker

Work to install the Bayou Chene flood control barge continues, as shown in this picture from Thursday. State Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin, reported over the weekend that the last pile on the Tabor Canal side of the barge was being driven. He said there was a half-foot difference in water level between the protected and unprotected sides of the barge. The National Weather Service said the Atchafalaya River was at 8.1 feet Sunday night and is now expected to crest at 9.1 feet June 19.