Barge work continues

Mon, 06/03/2019 - 12:11pm

The Daily Review/Bill Decker
Work to install the Bayou Chene flood control barge continues, as shown in this picture from Thursday. State Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin, reported over the weekend that the last pile on the Tabor Canal side of the barge was being driven. He said there was a half-foot difference in water level between the protected and unprotected sides of the barge. The National Weather Service said the Atchafalaya River was at 8.1 feet Sunday night and is now expected to crest at 9.1 feet June 19.

Include in Front Page Slideshow
Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019