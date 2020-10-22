Baldwin police: Man arrested in wife's shooting death

Baldwin Police are investigating a Wednesday homicide in which a man allegedly shot his wife to death, Baldwin Assistant Police Chief Samuel Wise III said.

The Police Department responded at about 12:48 p.m. to a call of a woman who had been shot by her husband, Wise said.

Wise said Angela LeBlanc notified authorities that while going to check on her mother, who was not answering the telephone, she noticed her father, Sonny LeBlanc Sr., riding a bicycle in only his underwear on the 200 block of Main Street. Sonny LeBlanc Sr. told his daughter he had shot his wife, Sandra LeBlanc, at 101 Newman St. in Baldwin, Wise said.

Officers discovered that Sandra LeBlanc, the decedent, had been shot in the chest area, Wise said.

Sonny LeBlanc was located near Dixon Funeral Home on Main Street in Baldwin, taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder, Wise said.

There is an ongoing investigation as to the cause of this tragedy, Wise said, and he said no further information is available.