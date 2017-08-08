A beginning-of-the-year open house was held at Holy Cross Elementary School last week. Principal Amanda Talbot welcomed parents in the Yvonne Anne Adams Life Center. Parents then participated in informative classroom sessions with teachers, where they learned about the 2017-2018 school year. Tours of the library and student forum, art room, and technology lab were also held. Talbot is shown introducing teachers and staff members to parents.
Back to school at Holy Cross
Submitted Photos
Holy Cross Elementary School students, parents, and the faculty and staff celebrate the beginning of the new 2017-2018 school year. Pictured are students Justyn and Jeremy Gilmore, fifth grade; second-grader Carter Lindsey; and fourth-grader Drake Theriot upon their arrival on their first day of school.