Baby Bear Head Start evacuated for the second time in same day

From smoke comes fire as Baby Bear Head Start had to be evacuated for the second time Wednesday with both issues seeming to involve a stove in the building that had an element short out. It is believed to be the cause of the smoke this morning, and not the outside electrical pole that was originally suspected.

At Approximately 10:35 Wednesday morning, Morgan City Fire Department received a second call to respond to Baby Bear Head Start located at 710 Greenwood Street in Morgan City, this time for an oven fire.

All children and staff members were evacuated safely from the building as Morgan City Fire Department went into the building and extinguished the fire.

According to Morgan City Fire Chief Alvin Cockerham, “It looks like one of the elements in the stove shorted out. It is probably what the problem was earlier, it just finally went completely out. We cut the power to the stove, but the City will come and check out the electrical.”

Morgan City Fire Department and Morgan City Police Department responded to the scene.