Baby Bear Head Start evacuated due to smoke in the building

At approximately 9:05 Wednesday morning, Morgan City Fire Department responded to a call at Baby Bear Head Start located at 710 Greenwood Street in Morgan City in reference to smoke in the building.

All staff members and children were evacuated safely as the Morgan City Fire Department inspected the building.

At Approximately 9:26, staff members were able to move children back into the building as the Morgan City Fire Department deemed the building safe to reenter and located the issue outside of the building.

According to Fire Chief Alvin Cockerham, “They said they heard a pop and then saw smoke in the building. They have an issue with the electrical pole behind the building and we think that is what may have caused it. We don’t see anything in the building and it seems to be okay.”

Morgan City Fire Department responded with 4 trucks, including the ladder truck, and Morgan City Police Department had an officer on site.