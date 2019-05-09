Award for artist

Submitted Photo

Local artist Vera Deville Judycki is pictured with Carolyn France, show chairman of Houma’s Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild ‘s 56th Annual Art Show. Judycki received the Overall Presentation Award for her mixed media encaustic painting. Encaustic is an art medium featuring paint pigment in wax. Her work is available for purchase at the Artists Guild Unlimited gallery on Everett Street and at Elizabethan Gallery in Baton Rouge. Judycki also accepts commission work.