Authorities: Man's body found after falling from boat in Bayou Boeuf

The body of a 39-year-old Morgan City man was recovered Saturday from Bayou Boeuf after the man allegedly fell out of a small boat.

Wesley J. Francis fell from an 8-foot john boat along Bayou Boeuf in St Mary Parish, state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries spokesman Adam Einck said in an email. Agents received the information from the St Mary Parish Sheriff's Office at about 4:20 p.m. Saturday. Francis' body was recovered near the vessel, Einck said. Wildlife and Fisheries agents will be the lead investigative agency for this boating incident.