Authorities make two arrests in property crimes

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

Arrests by local authorities late last week included two for property crimes and another related to a fight in Assumption Parish, police reports say.

St. Mary

Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 33 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Darnell Deon Baloney, 39, Patterson, was arrested at 8:29 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for theft. Baloney was released on a summons to appear June 28.

­—Chanra Venessa Walker, 51, Jeanerette, was arrested at 6:15 a.m. Thursday on charges of no headlights and driving under suspension. Walker was released on a summons to appear June 28.

—Charlene M. Bell, 65, Baldwin, was arrested at 7:35 a.m. Thursday on charges of turning movements and required signals and driving under suspension. Bell was released on a summons to appear June 28.

Morgan City

Police Chief James F. Blair reported that over the last 24-hour period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 35 calls for service and made these arrests:

—Nathaniel Albert Rollins, 25, Brashear Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:57 p.m. Thursday on charges of resisting an officer and criminal damage to property under $1,000, and on warrants for parole violation from Elayn Hunt Correctional Center, and for theft under $1,000 and monetary instrument abuse from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was also arrested on warrants for four counts of failure to appear for trial and four counts of failure to appear for review from 6th Ward Court.

Assumption

Sheriff Leland Falcon reported this arrest:

—Tervonta Johnson, 27, Church Street, Thibodaux, was arrested Wednesday on charges of disturbing the peace (engaging in a fistic encounter), public intimidation and resisting an officer

The charges arose from a disturbance and fight on Delaune Street in Labadieville on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies were dispatched to the location in reference to a fight.

Deputies encountered three men arguing in the street.

The subjects were detained. One of those suspects, identified as Johnson, was very aggressive and had to be physically restrained.

At some point, Johnson was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention, where he remains incarcerated pending a bond hearing.

St. Martin

Sheriff Becket Breaux reported this arrest:

—Kailey Guidry, 21, Huval Lane, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Friday by the Henderson Police Department on charges of public intimidation, ignoring a stop sign, resisting an officer and disturbing the peace.