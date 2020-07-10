Authorities make arrest in Terrebonne St. house fire

A Morgan City man has been arrested on an arson charge after telling authorities he set his family’s home on fire and then sat in the backyard to watch it burn, a fire marshal spokesperson said.

Jermaine James Toups, 39, of Terrebonne Street, was detained by the Morgan City Police Department and booked by the State Fire Marshal’s Office on one count of simple arson of an inhabited dwelling, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the fire marshal.

Toups was taken to the St. Mary Parish jail. No bond has been set.

Morgan City firefighters and police officers were called to the home in the 100 block of Terrebonne at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. They arrived to find half the small home and a pickup truck engulfed in flames.

They were met by Toups, Rodrigue said. He told officers that he was irritated with his family after an argument and decided to burn down the house.

Rodrigue said Toups used some form of accelerant to start the fire.

After setting the fire, Toups put a chair in the backyard and sat down to watch the blaze, Rodrigue said.

Toups was arrested by Morgan City officers and then interviewed by fire marshal investigators before being charged with arson.

No one was injured in the fire.

Simple arson carries a prison sentence of up to 15 years.