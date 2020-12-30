Assumption sheriff: Two arrested after high-speed chase

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

Staff Report

Two men were arrested on drug charges after fleeing from Assumption authorities at high speed Sunday, Sheriff Leland Falcon said. One of the men also faces an assault charge.

Assumption

Falcon reported these arrests:

—Steven Carcisse, 35, Owens Street, Napoleonville, was arrested Sunday in Ascension Parish and returned to Assumption on charges of speeding; possession with intent to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana and MDMA (ecstasy); possession of drug paraphernalia; aggravated flight from an officer; obstruction of justice; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; and aggravated assault.

—Byron Kentrell Kelly, 25, Canal Road, Napoleonville, was arrested Sunday and returned to Assumption to face charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana and MDMA (ecstasy) as well as obstruction of justice.

A uniformed patrol officer observed a northbound vehicle commit a traffic violation and attempted to initiate a violator stop. The vehicle engaged in a high-speed pursuit and fled on La. 308 into Ascension Parish.

At some point, the deputy was able to terminate the pursuit, and both suspects were detained. It was determined that Carcisse was the driver of the suspect vehicle.

Subsequent searches incidental to arrest resulted in the seizure of numerous controlled dangerous substances.

At the conclusion of the investigation, both Carcisse and Kelly were arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail as fugitives from Assumption Parish.

On Monday afternoon, Carcisse and Kelly were returned to Assumption Parish and booked into the detention facility on charges of pending bond hearings.

Morgan City

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—Ashton K. Ainsworth, 30, La. 182, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:46 p.m. Monday on charges of resisting an officer, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear to pay fine.

Officers were called to an address on La. 182 for a disturbance. They learned Ainsworth was involved in the disturbance.

While officers were speaking to him, they observed Ainsworth discard items from his hand. An officer was able to recover the items and discovered the items were suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

During the arrest, Ainsworth pulled away from the arresting officer but was eventually handcuffed. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Kathleen Heard, 28, La. 182, Morgan City, was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Monday on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear for arraignment.

Heard turned herself into the Morgan City Police Department for warrants held by the City Court of Morgan City. She was booked and incarcerated at the Morgan City Police Department.

—Ashton Allen, 29, Ehrlich Street, Berwick, was arrested at 7:54 p.m. Monday on charges of stop sign violation, turning movements and required signals, operating a vehicle with a suspended license and possession of marijuana.

A K-9 officer on patrol observed a traffic violation in the area of Second Street and Belanger Street. Officers conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Allen. During the traffic stop, the officer deployed K-9 Lady around the exterior of the vehicle. K-9 Lady gave a positive indication of the presence of illegal narcotics inside the vehicle. Officers located suspected marijuana in the vehicle.

Allen was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department.

St. Mary

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported this arrest:

—Terrance Germayne Wiggins, 41, Franklin, was arrested, at 7:59 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana and following too closely. Wiggins was released on a summons to appear March 30.

Franklin

Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly reported these arrests:

—Alton Fine, 30, Gum Street, Franklin, was arrested at 12:05 p.m. Monday on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charge of simple burglary. Fine was booked, processed and held with no bond set at the time of this press release.

—Lonny Baker Sr., 55, 12th Street, Franklin, was arrested at 6:59 p.m. Monday on a warrant dated Dec. 7, 2020, for theft. Baker was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of this press release.

St. Martin

St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux reported these arrests:

—Wilfred Logan, 61, Martin Street, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Saturday by the Breaux Bridge Police Department on charges of disturbing the peace, entry or remaining in places after forbidden, resisting a police officer with force or violence, battery of a police officer, and simple criminal damage to property.

— Sky Leger, 20, Omega Street, New Iberia, was arrested Sunday on charges of simple burglary of a movable or immovable, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, illegal possession of stolen things, theft of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended and failure to appear.

—Delmus Bonin, 46, Vermilion Street, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Sunday on charges of false imprisonment and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.