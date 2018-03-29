Assumption prayer breakfast

Thu, 03/29/2018 - 11:26am Anonymous

Submitted Photo
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon’s Second Annual Prayer Breakfast was held March 19 at Politz’s Restaurant in Napoleonville, The annual event is an opportunity to bring leaders of all religious denominations together to discuss concerns that any parish community may have. It also gives religious leaders the opportunity to mingle one on one with the sheriff or as a group. Falcon said that in this day and age, many crimes are solved and, in many instances, prevented when parishioners look to their leaders for help or guidance.

