Arrests on traffic charges also involve drugs

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

Staff Report

St. Mary Parish deputies made four arrests related to traffic charges this week, and two of those arrests also involved drug charges.

St. Mary

Sheriff Blaise Smith advises that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 39 complaints and made these arrests:

—Nick James Landry, 47, Jeanerette, was arrested at 10:08 a.m. Tuesday on charges of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and no insurance.

No bail has been set.

—Kedesha Nicole Scott, 26, Morgan City, was arrested at 1:03 a.m. Wednesday on five Morgan City Police Department warrants for failure to appear on charges of possession of marijuana, two counts of theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to signal turn, child restraint violation, driving under suspension, no insurance, switched license plate, criminal damage to property, contempt of court and disturbing the peace (fighting).

Scott was transported to the Morgan City Police Department.

—Danielle B. Billiot, 28, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:14 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of speeding, no driver’s license, expired motor vehicle inspection and failure to honor a written promise to appear.

Billiot was released on a summons to appear June 28.

—Troyvor Leon Tillman, 24, Thibodaux, was arrested at 9:24 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of theft of goods under $500. Tillman was released on a personal surety bond.

—Juvenile female, 15, Morgan City, was arrested at 3:56 p.m. Tuesday as a runaway juvenile. The girl was released into the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Bernard Allen Charles Jr., 31, Midland, Texas, was arrested at 3:34 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of simple battery. Bail was set at $8,500.

—Keenze Howard Sr., 55, Franklin, was arrested at 4:13 p.m. Tuesday on charges of careless operation, driving under suspension and no insurance. Howard was released on a summons to appear June 28.

Morgan City

Police Chief James F. Blair reported that over the last 24-hour period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 27 calls for service and made this arrest:

—Blake J. Smith, 30, Tiffany Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 2:22 p.m. Tuesday on warrants for four counts of failure to appear to pay fine in 6th Ward Court, contempt of court (probation fees) in 6th Ward Court and two counts of contempt of court (trial) in 6th Ward Court.

St. Martin

Sheriff Becket Breaux reported these arrests:

—Tyler Berard, 43, Doyle Melancon Road, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Tuesday by the Henderson Police Department on charges of simple burglary of a movable or immovable and monetary instrument abuse.

—Brian Dejean, 28, Melanie Lane, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Tuesday by the Breaux Bridge Police Department on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of second-degree battery.

—Leslie Fontenette, 39, George Dupuis Road, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of violation of a protective order.

—Christopher Journet, 34, Will Angelle Road, Arnaudville, was arrested Tuesday on warrants for failure to appear on charges of simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property ($1,000-$50,000) and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

—Terrelle Monroe, 24, Toby Mouton Road, Duson, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of domestic abuse aggravated assault, child endangerment domestic abuse and simple possession of marijuana.

—Jarnadall Provost, 26, Jennifer Street, New Iberia, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear.

—Albert Williams, 31, Windoak Circle, Beaumont, Texas, was arrested Tuesday on a hold for the U.S. Marshals Service.

—Damon Workman, 41, Norris Road, New Iberia, was arrested Tuesday on charges of resisting an officer, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a warrant for failure to appear.

—Thomas Arnaud, 31, Ti-Adam Guidry Road, Arnaudville, was arrested Monday on charges of possession of Schedule II narcotics and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

—Travis Bonin, 28, Catahoula Highway, St. Martinville, was arrested Monday by the St. Martinville Police Department on a charge of obscenity.

—Sidney Huval, 35, Elise Drive, Breaux Bridge, was arrested by Monday by the Breaux Bridge Police Department on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

—Jerkarra Martin, 40, Haig Street, Lafayette, was arrested on a charge of probation violation.

—Malyssa Soileau, 31, Lynn Robin Road, Arnaudville, was arrested Monday on a charge of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Franklin

Police Chief Morris Beverly reported that in 24 hours his department responded to six complaints and made this arrest:

—Neile Lorenzo, 46, of Locust Street, Franklin, was arrested 8:40 a.m. Tuesday on the charges of reckless driving, possession of Schedule II narcotics, possession of Schedule III narcotics and possession of Schedule IV narcotics. Lorenzo was booked, processed and released on a $13,000 bond.

Assumption

Sheriff Leland Falcon reported this arrest:

—Jamon Deondre Herbert, 27, Violet Street, Labadieville, was arrested on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and simple criminal damage to property.

The arrest followed a domestic incident near Belle Rose on Sunday.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Blackwell Lane in connection to a disturbance in progress.

Deputies made contact with the complainant, who advised she had been in a domestic relationship with the accused. She further stated that on this day, he went to the residence and was very angry.

At some point, Herbert is accused of breaking the door down and making entry into the complainant’s home. The suspect left the area prior to the deputies arriving.

On Monday, the victim arrived home. After entering, the victim heard noises and loud knocking at the front door. Herbert again broke the door down, ran through the home and exited out the back door.

The suspect fled but was later arrested in Ascension Parish on other charges.

On release, Herbert was transported to Assumption Parish and booked into the detention facility with a bond set at $50,000.