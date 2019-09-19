Arrest in one homicide; rental car sought in another

The region’s law enforcement agencies have been investigating a pair of unrelated homicides involving St. Mary Parish victims.

One of the investigations has resulted in the arrest of a Franklin man. In the other, Iberia Parish authorities are looking for a rental car known to have been driven by the victim.

In the first case, Trinity Coleman, 36, of Morris Street in Franklin faces charges of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder after his arrest at 9:34 a.m. Wednesday, Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly said in a news release.

Coleman is accused of killing Chiquita Lumpkin on Sept. 2.

Franklin police answered a call about shots fired at 8:48 a.m. Sept. 2 in the area of Scottie Street and Pine Street. One woman was located and identified as Lumpkin, 37.

The Franklin Police Department, along with the 3rd Ward Marshal’s Office, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Fire Department and Louisiana State Police assisted in the investigation efforts.

They identified Coleman as a person of interest.

He was jailed and remains incarcerated at Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The victim in the second case has been identified by the Iberia Parish coroner as Jarrad Cannon, 40.

Cannon’s body was found Saturday in the area near Jeanerette Road and Bayside Road. He had sustained gunshot wounds, said Iberia Sheriff’s Office Maj. Wendell Raborn.

Cannon has lived in Patterson and was recently known to have been living in Lafayette, Raborn said.

Deputies are looking for a rental car that Cannon was known to be driving before his death.

It’s a gray 2019 Kia Serento with Oregon license plate 460KVR.