Arrest made in string of recent burglaries

Staff Report

Detectives with the Morgan City Police Department have made a third arrest in a rash of burglaries in the Morgan City area, Chief James F. Blair reported.

—Juvenile, 17, Berwick, was arrested at 3:29 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and on warrants for simple burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

On Wednesday, detectives located and arrested the juvenile on the warrants. The juvenile was found to have suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Detectives are trying to identify other suspects in the case. Blair thanked the public for assistance with the investigation.

Blair also reported these arrests:

—Curran Bias, 38, Florance Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 3:38 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of disturbing the peace.

Officers were called to the area of Fourth Street and Gen. MacArthur Street about an individual causing a disturbance. They located Bias. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Ricardo Zermino, 42, Aycock Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 6:36 a.m. Wednesday on charges of careless operation, no insurance and driver must be licensed. Zermino was released on a summons to appear Nov. 2.

—Nancy Marie Brandon, 41, Baronne Street, Baldwin, was arrested at 10:12 p.m. Wednesday on charge of driving under suspension. Brandon was released on a summons to appear Nov. 2.

—Juvenile male, 15, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday as a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was released into the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Tony Paul Hale, 42, Becnel Street, Franklin, was arrested at 11:51 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hale was released on a summons to appear Nov. 2.

Juvenile male, 17, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 10:59 p.m. Tuesday as a runaway juvenile and on a charge of resisting arrest or officer. The juvenile was released into the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

--Devin Caleb Walker, 26, Bourg Street, Donaldsonville, was arrested Tuesday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

In June, a uniformed patrol officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and proceeded to stop the violator.

The deputy made contact with the driver and also identified a lone passenger in the vehicle as Walker.

The deputy conducted a computer inquiry and determined that Walker was a convicted felon. During the process, deputies recovered a 9mm handgun which was attributed to Walker. That firearm had an obliterated serial number.

At the time, deputies had to transport Walker to a local hospital for treatment of an undisclosed medical condition. Warrants were obtained but temporarily held.

On Tuesday, Walker was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center, where he remains incarcerated without bond. The previous felony conviction was for cocaine possession.

—Garrett Hopwood, 26, Brittney Renee, Zachary, was arrested Aug. 13 on charges of bank fraud, forgery, monetary instrument abuse, theft under $1,000 and parole violation. He was also named in a Rayne Police Department warrant.

—Tricia Cortez, 32, Jon Michelle, Zachary, was arrested Tuesday on charges of forgery, bank fraud, monetary instrument abuse and theft under $1,000.

— Anthony Vega, 36, Tannehill Lane, Walker, was arrested Aug. 24 with the assistance of Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office on four counts of bank fraud, four counts of forgery, monetary instrument abuse and felony theft.

On Aug. 5, detectives initiated an investigation into counterfeit payroll checks being cashed at a Pierre Part business.

Through investigation, detectives determined that counterfeit payroll checks drawn on other local businesses had been presented and cashed.

Through a lengthy investigative process, detectives were able to identify five suspects who presented the fraudulent checks for cashing.

Deputies are looking for Alvin Johnson, 36, Oakmount Drive, Baton Rouge, and Sarah White, 34, Seven Pines, Baton Rouge. They’re wanted on charges of forgery , bank fraud, monetary instrument abuse and theft under $1,000.

—Ashley Marie Chevis, 31, Jefferson Street, Napoleonville, was arrested Monday a charge of second-degree battery related to a fight Aug. 18.

On Aug. 24, deputies responded to a call requesting assistance to unlock a vehicle on Gold Street in Napoleonville. The deputy requested a warrant check on the complainant who was identified as Chevis .

At that time, the deputy was advised that a warrant charging Chevis with second-degree battery was outstanding.

That warrant stemmed from the fight on Aug. 18 in which an individual received injuries requiring hospital care. It was determined that Chevis and the injured party engaged in a verbal dispute that turned physical.

As a result, charges were filed.

Chevis was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center and released on a $5,000 surety bond.

—Brandon Jamar Williams, 36, South Holly Road, Labadieville, was arrested Tuesday on charges off possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of MDMA ( ecstacy ) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In previous weeks, Narcotics Division agents received numerous complaints alleging that Williams was involved in illegal drug activity at a Labadieville apartment complex.

Agents initiated an investigation and on Tuesday made contact with Williams at the mentioned location.

Agents observed activity suspicious in nature and proceeded to interview Williams. As a result of that interview, a K-9 was used for an open-air sniff on the suspect’s vehicle and issued a positive alert for the presence of illegal controlled dangerous substances. A search of the vehicle yielded quantities of marijuana, MDMA and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Williams was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center where he remains incarcerated. Bond has been set at $20,000.