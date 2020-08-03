Area sheriffs report drug arrests

Staff Report

Deputies in St. Mary, Assumption and St. Martin parishes closed last week with drug-related arrests.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Logan Michael Parker, 22, St. Joseph Lane, Franklin, was arrested at 7:55 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of Schedule IV drugs with intent to distribute; possession of Schedule II drugs with intent to distribute; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone; possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance; general speed law; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond was set at $1,750.

—Tammy Marie Graves, 59, La. 319, Franklin, was arrested at 11:03 p.m. Thursday on charges of improper lane usage, expired or no inspection sticker, driving under suspension, and possession of methamphetamines.

Bond was set at $3,000.

—Linda Landry Lange, 56, Hebert Street, Franklin, was arrested at 11:51 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Lange was released on a summons to appear Oct. 22.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

—Ghinelle Marie Rivere, 48, La. 402, Napoleonville, was arrested Friday on charges of criminal trespass, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy on patrol investigated a suspicious vehicle behind a local business in Plattenville early Friday morning after normal operating hours. The deputy saw Rivere nearby.

The deputy noted Rivere to be acting in a nervous manner and sweating profusely. During the officer-violator interview, deputies obtained consent to search Rivere’s automobile.

During the search process, cocaine and drug paraphernalia were recovered.

Rivere was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

—Erin Nicole Blanchard, 21, Lucky Street, Plattenville, was arrested Thursday on a charge of domestic abuse battery-child endangerment.

Deputies responded to a disturbance call at a residence off La. 308 in Belle Rose and made contact with the parties involved, one of whom was Blanchard.

Deputies initiated an investigation and determined that Blanchard and her domestic partner had been in an ongoing argument.

During the confrontation, Blanchard became physical toward the partner and then attempted to leave with the couple’s child. As a result of this investigation, Blanchard was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

St. Mary Sheriff Becket Breaux reported this arrest:

—Christine Nicole Cormier, 38, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Thursday on charges of manufacture/distribution of marijuana, manufacture/distribution of THC wax, manufacture/distribution of THC cartridges, three counts of illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and three counts of criminal conspiracy to distribute a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.

Following a narcotics investigation regarding reports of suspected illegal drug activity, deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in on the Cypress Island Extension. Following the execution of the warrant, deputies located four firearms, 3.5 pounds of suspected high-grade marijuana, several jars of THC Wax (a.k.a. “DAB”), several e-cigarette cartridges containing suspected high-potency THC liquid, and various items of drug paraphernalia and packaging material consistent with the distribution of marijuana.

Cormier was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. As of Friday, no bond had been set.

A second suspect, Matthew Vicknair, 35, is wanted on an active warrant for charges of manufacture/distribution of marijuana, manufacture/distribution of THC wax, manufacture/distribution of THC cartridges, three counts of illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and three counts of criminal conspiracy to distribute a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Vicknair is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, 337-394-3071, or via messenger on the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

If you suspect illegal drug activity is occurring in your neighborhood, please report it by utilizing the Narcotics Tip Line at 337-394-2626.